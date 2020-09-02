Established in 1994, Equinox is a New Jersey-based MGU offering services to producers across travel/accident and health and other P&C lines of coverage

One80 acquires New Jersey-based MGU. (Credit: Pixabay/Tumisu.)

One80 Intermediaries, a US-based wholesale broker, has acquired Equinox Management Group and its affiliates Meridian Management Group and Co-Ordinated Benefit Plans, for an undisclosed amount.

Equinox Management Group is an Oradell, New Jersey-based reinsurance managing general underwriter (MGU) established in 1994.

Founded by Suzanne Whalen and Kevin Leys, the firm expanded within three years of establishment. Under the brand Meridian Management Group, the firm started offering MGU services to producers across travel/accident & health and other specialty property and casualty (P&C) lines of coverage.

In 2006, Equinox acquired Co-Ordinated Benefit Plans to offer technology based administration services underlining on travel/accident & health products.

One80 Intermediaries president Matthew Power said: “At One80 Intermediaries we offer highly specialized solutions in targeted areas of the insurance industry. Equinox Management Group provides deep market expertise and broad coverage within the travel/ accident & health sector.

“Sue and Kevin have created an innovative culture within Equinox that is constantly evolving through the introduction of new products and services. I am delighted to welcome them as an integral part of One80 Intermediaries.”

Equinox acquisition to enable One80 to expand its offerings

One80 said that the professionals at Equinox and its subsidiaries bring a breadth of expertise across insurance, reinsurance, administration, product and risk management solutions.

Equinox has offices in Clearwater, Florida and San Diego, California.

The acquisition enables One80 to expand its offerings to include accident and health, travel insurance, reinsurance, and premium and claims administration

Equinox Management Group managing director Suzanne Whalen said: “We work on behalf of carriers, distributors and assistance companies to address challenges, bring ideas to fruition, and products to market. Our unique suite of services, broad knowledge and creativity enable us to provide optimal commercial solutions to our clients.”

Meridian Management Group president Kevin Leys said: “The team at One80 shares our passion for innovation. Together we look forward to bringing additional products and services to meet the opportunities and challenges in our markets.”

Last month, One80 expanded its presence in Canada by acquiring Strategic Underwriting Managers (SUM), a managing general agent (MGA) for property, casualty and other specialty insurance products.

With offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Lachine QC, SUM serves insurers and reinsurers in designing, underwriting and delivering insurance products to brokers across Canada.