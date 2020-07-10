The Omniscience technology is expected to offer the insurer the ability to retrieve Japanese language health screening data from images, helping it to understand its customers in a much better way

Sompo Himawari selects Omniscience’s AI technology. (Credit: Pixabay/Lawrence Monk)

Omniscience, a US-based company to enable Computational Insurance business, announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been selected by Sompo Himawari Life Insurance, a Japanese insurance company.

Omniscience AI technology was selected by the Japanese insurer as part of new consumer service and it is an important onramp for Computational Insurance.

Sompo Himawari deploys Omniscience AI technology in its Linkx Health Tri service

Omniscience AI will be employed by Sompo Himawari in its Linkx Health Tri service. The technology is expected to offer the insurer the ability to retrieve Japanese language health screening data from images, helping it to understand its customers in a much better way.

The AI technology’s capability complements its systematic suite of computational insurance products and technologies currently being launched by Omniscience.

Omniscience business development and strategy vice president Pallavi Ramnarain said: “An entirely new business model is needed for the insurance industry which faces challenges and stresses from more directions than ever before.

“The ability to use, verify, and manipulate every piece of information digitally is an important element of Computational Insurance.”

“We are very proud to be working with Sompo Himawari in Japan,” said Sakuya Morimoto, Omniscience Vice President for Japan.

Omniscience’s Computational Insurance helps insurers offer services in a completely new way. The company claims that its Computational Insurance humanises an insurer by automating and optimising the voluminous data crunching while empowering the human expertise and insights of the company to identify new opportunities and better ways to work.

In April this year, Omniscience launched its Life Insurance Underwriting Automation Suite, a new software that can automate life insurance underwriting decision-making by taking into account the layers of complexity, breadth of data and need for immediacy that modern providers face.