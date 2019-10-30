Omega Insurance Company was created to disrupt the health insurance industry by offering innovative coverage plans to the markets that the existing large insurance carriers don't understand and for whom they have provided inadequate coverage

Image: Omega Insurance Company engages VENTURE.co brokerage services. Photo: Courtesy of VENTURE.co Brokerage Services, LLC

Omega Insurance Company, launched in February 2018, provides specialty insurance products to address the underlying needs of the fast-growing global infertility industry with both domestic and international clientele.

The global In-Vitro Fertilization (IFV) market size – a widely known type of assisted reproductive technology (ART) that helps with fertilization, embryo development, and implantation – was valued at $16.68 billion in 2018. The market size is expected to reach 36.2 billion by 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Omega Insurance Company was created to disrupt the health insurance industry by offering innovative coverage plans to the markets that the existing large insurance carriers don’t understand and for whom they have provided inadequate coverage.

The Company is led by an experienced management team with more than eight years of business operations in the infertility industry, created as an initiative by Omega Family Global – a company established in 2011 that provides surrogacy agency services.

The Company launched PregnancyCare in 2018 for the surrogacy insurance sub-sector and has gained significant traction, accounting for 12% market share. The Company has established a relationship with more than 85 surrogacy agencies and is building its network continuously.

To accelerate the development and launch of new product lines, Omega Insurance Company is offering up to $20 million in a private placement under rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the 1933 Act, which allows for general solicitation and is open to accredited investors. The uses of funds include operating capital, insurance licensing fees in more states, and capital reserve.

Joe Ventresca, Managing Director of Investment Banking at VENTURE.co, commented,

“We are proud to be the managing broker-dealer in such an innovative capital raise. VENTURE.co strives to bring institutional quality investment opportunities to market that have a positive societal impact. Omega provides state-of-the-art solutions to the deep-rooted problems that the infertility insurance industry doesn’t have an answer for.”

Robert Park, Managing Director of Omega Insurance Company stated,

“Omega Insurance Company is pure innovation that results in disruption by default. Our approach to the insurance world comes from the outsider point of view and capitalizes on tip of the spear technology and methodologies to create a new best-practices standard. We are not strangled by paradigms nor bureaucracies; we are agile, practical and highly creative in our means and methods. Our focus is to be the innovative insurance company in the niche marketspace.”

Omega Insurance Company is a specialty insurance company, headquartered in San Diego. The managing broker-dealer for this offering is VENTURE.co Brokerage Services LLC. VENTURE.co Brokerage Services, LLC, a 50-state FINRA-member broker-dealer, works with growth-stage private businesses and specializes in private market equity and debt transactions.

Source: Company Press Release