In 2012, Oman Insurance Company bought 51% stake in Dubai Starr Sigorta which was an auto agency based in Istanbul, Turkey

Oman Insurance Company completes 100% acquisition of Dubai Starr Sigorta. Credit: Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay.

Oman Insurance Company has completed 100% acquisition of its subsidiary, Dubai Starr Sigorta A.S. by obtaining additional 49% of issued and outstanding share capital.

In 2012, Oman Insurance Company bought 51% stake in Dubai Starr Sigorta which was an auto agency based in Istanbul, Turkey with operations in Ankara, Izmir and Bursa.

The company, under the new management set about building a strategy focused on Corporate Commercial Lines Business to serve the interests of the growing construction, property and casualty market in Turkey.

Dubai Starr Sigorta focused on building strong underwriting and service capabilities with the support of Oman Insurance Company’s extensive product and brand depth. With an expert management team having both local and international experience, it has become a wellknown, preferred insurance solution provider for the local market especially in Construction and Liability sectors. Dubai Starr Sigorta remains a successful niche commercial insurer with steady year-on-year growth in premium and underwriting profits.

This move further strengthens Oman Insurance Company’s geographical diversification

along with its strong presence in the UAE and Oman. The acquisition further bridges an

opportunity to reach and explore European markets.

Oman Insurance Company’s senior management has expressed full confidence in Dubai

Starr Sigorta’s future growth and the dedication of its staff and management to realize

strategic goals.

Source: Company Press Release