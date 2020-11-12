By implementing Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pension (L&P) software solution, GPF aims to bring efficiency, savings across its group risk, pensions and annuities units

Norway-based insurer GPF to implement Sapiens’ insurance software. (Credit: Pixabay/Pete Linforth.)

Norwegian insurance company Gjensidige Pensjonsforsikring (GPF) has selected Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pension (L&P) software for its group risk, group pensions, individual risk, savings and annuities business.

With the implementation of Sapiens’ solution, the Norwegian insurer is said to expand its digital capabilities and boost its market share in L&P coverage.

Sapiens’ CoreSuite for L&P is expected to equip GPF with an optimised, customised platform with real-time access to centrally managed data from any device.

GPF CEO Torstein Ingebretsen said: “After our extensive market evaluation of different vendors, we were left with no doubt: Sapiens is the partner GPF needs to embrace the latest technology and market trends, meet customer demands and quickly deploy new products that enhance our customers’ lives, all at a competitive cost.”

Sapiens stated that its platform has been developed for automation, operational efficiency and seamless digitisation. The CoreSuite solution can streamline workflows, speedup insurers’ digital transformation, while improving customer engagement with quick launch of new products.

GPF will go live with the CoreSuite application after fully migrating from its existing policy administration system.

GPF is implementing Sapiens IDITSuite for P&C coverage in the Nordic region

The company has already started the process of implementing Sapiens IDITSuite software solution for property and casualty (P&C) coverage across the Nordic region.

Sapiens president and CEO Roni Al-Dor said: “While Sapiens already boasts a strong foothold in the Nordics, this milestone marks the first time that Sapiens has introduced our highly rated, flagship CoreSuite for Life & Pension platform to the region.

“With a more than 200-year history in the Norwegian insurance industry, Gjensidige is a regional powerhouse, and Sapiens is honoured to empower the company to continue driving innovation and set the standard for best-in-class customer service.”

Earlier this month, Sapiens had agreed to acquire Tia Technology, a Danish developer of software solutions for the P&C insurers, from EQT Mid Market for an undisclosed amount.