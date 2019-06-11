New London County Mutual Insurance Company (NLC) and Guidewire Software announced that NLC has successfully deployed Guidewire InsurancePlatform as its new software applications for underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, and rating management.

Photo: NLC deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to modernize its core operations. Courtesy of fantasista/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

The company deployed Guidewire InsuranceSuite and Guidewire Rating Management to help modernize its core operations to better address the evolving needs of its agents and customers and increase business agility.

“We are a small company, yet leveraging best-in-class technology, so from an IT perspective, that is very exciting,” said James Parylak, vice president and chief information officer, NLC. “We have received positive feedback from users and are looking forward to expanding upon what has been delivered.”

“We congratulate NLC on its successful InsuranceSuite deployment,” said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire Software. “We applaud the company’s over 190 years of providing quality and superior service to its agents and policyholders, and look forward to seeing it succeed in a rapidly-changing insurance industry.”

