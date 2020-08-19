The deal expands NFP’s footprint in Ireland in the sphere of employee benefits services offered for both corporate and individual clients

NFP, a US-based insurance broker and consultant, has acquired HMP Insurance & Pension Advisors, an Irish firm that offers employee benefits, pension and group risk advice, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2006, HMP is recognised in designing, communicating, implementing and managing customised pension and benefit programmes for corporate and individual clients.

HMP’s clients are based in Ireland, Irish-expats, and international corporations with operations in Ireland.

HMP Insurance & Pension Advisors private client services director David Moore and employee benefits director Colm Power will join NFP and report to the firm’s international benefits consulting senior vice president Matt Pawley.

Pawley said: “Welcoming HMP is an important development for NFP’s international business and complements our continued investment in the UK.

“We also believe that investing in Ireland is strategically important as we continue to plan for the impact of Brexit on clients and our ability to serve them.

“David, Colm and the entire HMP team give us a strong presence in Ireland, expertise in key businesses, and a tremendous foundation for growth.

“I look forward to their contributions as we further refine our benefit and pension capabilities, and advance our ability to serve the dynamic needs of our clients.”

Presently, NFP serves its clients through more than 260 offices in the US along with 45 offices across the UK, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The acquisition of HMP further expands NFP’s footprint in Europe, while strengthening its presence in the Irish market.

Power said: “Joining NFP gives us access to resources and support that will help us deliver even more value to businesses and individuals.

“We’ve worked hard to create solutions and services that help clients meet their goals and as part of NFP, we will be better positioned to deepen relationships and cultivate new ones.

“We are excited to be active participants in a growing and innovative company that cares deeply about its employees and clients.”

In June this year, the US-based insurance broker had acquired Leavitt Insurance Agency of San Diego (LIASD), a provider of property and casualty (P&C) and employee benefits.

The deal strengthens the presence of NFP in San Diego, adding middle-market commercial P&C capabilities and employee benefits brokerage expertise.