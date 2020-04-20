The acquisition of Progressive Benefits Agency advances growth in a key region and creates opportunities to expand client relationships

NFP acquires Ohio-based employee benefits services provider. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/adamr.)

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced the acquisition of Progressive Benefits Agency, Inc. (PBA) in a transaction that closed on December 11, 2019.

PBA is a group benefits brokerage firm based in Solon, OH, specializing in benefits solutions for small group and middle market clients. PBA has grown significantly by delivering benefits expertise and administrative service that help companies attract and retain talented employees. Kevin Lurie, president of PBA, will join NFP as a senior vice president. Lurie and the entire team at PBA will be joining NFP and transitioning to NFP’s Independence, OH office.

“It’s great to welcome the PBA team and further build out NFP’s capabilities in the Central region,” said Jim Dustin, a managing director in NFP’s Central region. “I look forward to working with Kevin to identify opportunities for growth and support his efforts to introduce NFP’s breadth of expertise and resources to his current and future clients.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining the NFP family,” said Kevin Lurie. “We’ve worked hard to build something special by delivering meaningful benefits solutions and hands on attention to our clients’ needs. As part of NFP, we have an opportunity to do even more for our clients with an organization that continues to demonstrate a commitment to growth, expertise and people.”

Source: Company Press Release