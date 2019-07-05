NFP, an insurance broker and consultant, has acquired McLean Hallmark Insurance Group Ltd. The transaction closed July 2nd.

Based in Toronto, Ontario, with additional offices in Markham and Mississauga, McLean Hallmark offers unique property and casualty (P&C) solutions, specializing in trucking, car dealerships, moving and storage, marine and surety solutions, high net worth private client insurance, as well as employee benefits and pension services. This acquisition strengthens NFP’s capabilities in these areas while further expanding its ability to serve corporate and individual clients in Canada. Daryn McLean will join NFP Canada as managing director of commercial insurance and John Belyea will join NFP as senior vice president of integration. Both will report to Marty Shaw, president of NFP Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome a firm with such specialized focus in the P&C industry,” said Marty Shaw. “Daryn, John and their team bring decades of experience in commercial business and specialty product offerings that align well with our focus on growth and delivering value to clients. With their help, we will continue to build out NFP’s Canadian P&C platform.”

“NFP provides us the opportunity to more broadly serve new and prospective corporate and individual clients,” said Daryn McLean. “We continue to pride ourselves on our integrity, ethical standards, and ability to form strong relationships. NFP’s extensive network and marketplace expertise will allow us to expand our client base while maintaining these grounding principles.”

Source: Company Press Release