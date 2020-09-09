Acquisition brings additional P&C and employee benefits expertise to Austin-based team

NFP acquires McKinley & DiMarco Insurance Services. (Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay)

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions, today announced the acquisition of McKinley & DiMarco Insurance Services Inc. (McKinley & DiMarco), in a transaction that closed on July 17, 2020.

McKinley & DiMarco, an insurance broker focusing on P&C and group benefits insurance offerings, will help NFP expand its offerings within Austin, Texas. The firm will be part of NFP’s central region, and Jason McKinley and Stephen DiMarco, principals of the firm, will join NFP as vice presidents within the P&C division, reporting to Kevin Brown, managing director.

“As we continue to expand in the central region, we’re thrilled to welcome Jason and Stephen, two exceptional producers, to NFP,” said Mike Schneider, president of NFP’s central region. “They bring deep knowledge of the greater Austin market, fantastic relationships in the area and expertise that will enhance NFP’s capabilities. We look forward to their impact on our broad range of solutions and our growth throughout Texas.”

“Our momentum in Austin is strong as we continue to expand our capabilities and add talented people to our team,” said Brown. “Growth is a priority for us and Jason and Stephen will be key contributors to our expansion in Texas and the value we deliver to current and future clients.”

“NFP’s continued focus on expanding its P&C and benefits offerings, while maintaining a standard of excellent service to clients, aligns well with our values,” said McKinley. “As part of NFP, we will add depth and breadth to the value we offer our clients and contribute to the success of an organization that consistently demonstrates a commitment to growth, expertise and people.”

“NFP gives us the opportunity to accelerate our growth with access to an enhanced suite of insurance solutions, as well as resources to continue supporting our clients with the service they deserve,” said DiMarco. “We’re excited to join NFP, learn from our new colleagues and collaborate to meet our clients’ needs.”

Source: Company Press Release