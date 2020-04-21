Johnson Fleming is a pensions specialist and employee benefits and group risk adviser, which caters to employers and pension arrangement members

NFP acquires Johnson Fleming. (Credit: Pixabay/Pete Linforth)

US insurance broker NFP has revealed the acquisition of UK-based Johnson Fleming Group and Johnson Fleming Future Life Planning (together, Johnson Fleming) for an undisclosed price.

Based in Bromsgrove, Johnson Fleming is a pensions specialist and employee benefits and group risk adviser, catering to employers and pension arrangement members.

The UK firm is said to focus on three specialised areas, which include consultancy, administration, and engagement.

According to NFP, the team of Johnson Fleming operates like an extension of a client’s internal team. The company’s team is engaged in creating programs that are said to help clients in gaining better position to hire, reward, and retain the best talent.

Johnson Fleming’s CEO Simon Fletcher will report to Matt Pawley, who is the senior vice president of international benefits consulting at NFP.

Simon Fletcher said: “Joining NFP, and gaining access to a new level of resources and support, is a great step for our organization and the companies we serve.

“NFP will make us even more effective in helping employers enhance their competitiveness by designing attractive benefits and engagement programs for their employees. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Matt and his team and contribute to NFP’s growth and client service focus.”

NFP also said that Johnson Fleming’s principals Iain Chadwick and Tom Claridge will continue to head their respective practice areas as part of the terms of the deal.

Acquisition of Johnson Fleming expands NFP’s footprint in the UK

Matt Pawley said: “We are thrilled to welcome Johnson Fleming to the NFP family as we further expand our U.K. footprint. The team brings expertise, capabilities and relationships in the benefits and pension markets that will elevate our scale and create new paths for growth.

“I look forward to their energy, insight and collaboration, all of which will bring additional value to our clients.”

Prior to the acquisition of Johnson Fleming, the US insurance broker acquired Progressive Benefits Agency, a group benefits brokerage firm based in Solon, Ohio. Progressive Benefits Agency has been engaged in providing benefits solutions for small group and middle market clients.