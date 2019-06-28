NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that it has acquired Outdoor Insurance Group, Inc. (OIG). The transaction closed effective June 1, 2019.

Image: NFP acquires Colorado-based Outdoor Insurance Group. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Based in Louisville, Colorado, OIG specializes in providing specialty coverage to outdoor recreational businesses, including campgrounds, consulting foresters, RV parks, hunt clubs and leases, and destination resorts. This acquisition adds to NFP’s strong offerings in the commercial sports and entertainment industries. Former OIG President Glenn Sudol will join NFP’s P&C division as a vice president.

“We’re pleased to welcome Glenn and his team of specialty coverage experts to the NFP family,” said Henry Lombardi, executive vice president and head of NFP’s P&C division. “Their expertise in offering risk management services and specialized insurance products to the outdoor recreation market complements NFP’s existing relationships and capabilities in the sports and entertainment industries.”

“Our combined knowledge of the outdoors and the insurance industry enables us to package best-in-class coverage for our valued customers,” said Sudol. “We’re eager to expand the reach of our services and benefits from NFP’s resident experts and innovative resources.”

Source: Company Press Release