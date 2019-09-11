The online small business insurer now enables agents to offer instant, tailored policies for over 1,000 types of businesses through new agent portal

Next Insurance, the leading digital insurance company for businesses owners, today announced the launch of Next for Agents, enabling independent agents to quickly quote and sell Next Insurance policies – including general liability, professional liability and commercial auto insurance – through the company’s agent portal or through independent agent platforms. Next for Agents has been in beta phase since April 2019 and is already being used by more than 3,000 agents, hundreds of whom are quoting and selling Next Insurance policies every day. The portal enables agents to access and sell tailored policies for over 1,000 classes of business, throughout the US.

Next for Agents creates new advantages for agents including:

Selling more policies. The platform enables agents to approve and sell more policies by obtaining decisions instantly on 100% of quotes

Time saving by activating policies in a matter of minutes

Removing manual labor by transforming the old fashion paperwork process into a seamless online solution

Reducing operating costs by taking responsibility for servicing customers

Increase client’s satisfaction by providing small businesses with simple, affordable and tailored coverage from Next Insurance

“We recognize that some business owners prefer to work with an agent, so in order to ensure that our product is available to all businesses we launched Next for Agents,” said Guy Goldstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Next Insurance. “By providing agents with access to our immediate quote and underwriting decisions, they can quickly provide their clients with affordable and tailored insurance policies suited to their unique business needs.”

Next Insurance is already working with leading agents including BTIS, London Underwriters, First Connect Insurance and more.

