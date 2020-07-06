The new solution will use eBaoTech’s eBaoCloud InsureMO, and Neutrinos’ low code multi-experience development platform (MXDP)

Insurance software and services provider eBaoTech and Neutrinos have partnered to deliver advanced digital insurance applications to insurance carriers, brokers/agents and InsurTechs.

The new solution will leverage eBaoCloud InsureMO (InsureMO), an insurance PaaS platform from eBaoTech and a low code multi-experience development platform (MXDP) from Neutrinos.

eBaoTech corporate VP, and sales and strategy head Rajat Sharma said: “We are excited to partner with Neutrinos and leverage the power of Low code platforms to deliver Insurance applications powered by InsureMO.

“With over 3,000 products from over 120 insurance companies across more than 10 countries configured on eBaoCloud InsureMO, we are sure that together with Neutrinos we will create enormous value for rapid digital transformation in the Insurance industry.”

Customers can use Neutrinos’ low code platform and insurance APIs from eBaoCloud InsureMO

eBaoCloud InsureMO, the company’s insurance middle office platform is a containerised industry middleware based on a microservices architecture.

The tool has been designed to provide advanced services and deep connectivity for insurers, brokers, agents, MGA, affinity channels, and InsurTech startups.

InsureMO includes common APIs that are required for managing the whole life cycle of General, Life and Health insurance policies, such as quotation, illustration, underwriting, payment, and claims.

Also, the platform can easily integrate with external applications and services including OCR, voice recognition, payment and location by API calls.

Neutrinos is a low-code, multi-experience development platform that offers advanced digital solutions, and a range of digital insurance distribution solutions. The company is said to help insurers rapidly build applications on disruptive technologies.

Customers are enabled to leverage the front-end application development capabilities for Omni-channels provided by Neutrinos’ low code platform and the insurance APIs for policy whole lifecycle powered by eBaoCloud InsureMO.

eBaoTech chief customer acquisition officer Ashok Bhattacharya said: “In our pursuit of providing end-to-end Digital Insurance Solutions capabilities along with our one-stop Digital Experience (DX) platform, we are pleased to announce our partnership with eBaoTech to build Omni-channel applications across the insurance value chain.

“We see this partnership brings strong synergies by assisting insurers with orchestration of Microservices at ease, seamless connection with InsureMO as well as many vertical connectors of Neutrinos MarketPlace.

“The aforementioned points bring capabilities to easily add functionalities to their service mix, and as a result, create an enhanced Digital Experience journey that empowers insurers with faster time to market through an easy adoption of emerging and futuristic technologies such as Multi-Experience, Hyper-Augmentation, Hyper-Automation and more.”