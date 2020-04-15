Founded in 2008, Blanket Insurance Ltd. is a niche brokerage providing a full range of customized insurance services and solutions to address the needs of both businesses and individuals, including property, automobile, and specialty insurance products

Navacord Corp.,one of Canada’s top commercial insurance brokerages and a leader in risk management services, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Edmonton-based brokerage Blanket Insurance Ltd. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals.

Founded in 2008, Blanket Insurance Ltd. is a niche brokerage providing a full range of customized insurance services and solutions to address the needs of both businesses and individuals, including property, automobile, and specialty insurance products. Bl anket Insurance Ltd. will operate as a division of Lloyd Sadd Insurance, a Navacord broker partner.

“We’re delighted to welcome Blanket to the Lloyd Sadd team,” said Chris Huebner, Lloyd Sadd President and CEO. “Blanket’s complimentary expertise will enable us to continue to find opportunities to grow.”Navacord’s Executive Chairman, T. Marshall Sadd, points to the company’s unique model as an important draw for brokers such as Blanket Insurance. “Our model continues to resonate with entrepreneurial brokers and we look forward to 2020 being another strong growth year for new partners joining our business,” said Sadd.

