Navacord Corp. is pleased to announce the establishment of a group benefits and retirement presence in Western Canada with the acquisition of Edmonton-based Benefit Consultants Inc., (BCI), effective July 1, 2019.

Image: Navacord acquires Alberta-based Benefit Consultants. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Founded in 1975, BCI was one of the first benefit brokerages in Alberta and will be the dedicated benefits and retirement consulting division of Lloyd Sadd Insurance Brokers, a founding Navacord Broker Partner. BCI’s management team will remain the same under the leadership of Darcy Smith and continue to operate from their current locations in Edmonton and Calgary.

“We are very excited about joining Navacord as it creates a stronger future for our firm and for all of our clients,” said Darcy Smith, President of BCI. “Their approach is very collaborative, and we knew we came across something unique with Navacord’s way of doing business—allowing pockets of expertise to remain intact while still providing full service to clients.”

This is the second benefits and retirement transaction Navacord has completed in 2019 following the announcement of Ontario-based Future Benefits Management Inc. “Navacord’s goal is to build one of the top benefits and retirement businesses in Canada. The addition of BCI positions us well in achieving this goal as well as offering our Western Canada clients expertise and service with local presence,” said T. Marshall Sadd, Navacord Executive Chairman.

Navacord is one of the top five commercial brokers in Canada offering clients a holistic solution that addresses their business, personal and employee needs. Founded in 2014 Navacord has a proven track record of growth with over $120 million in revenue at the end of 2018 and five Broker Partner announcements to date in 2019. Navacord actively seeks to continue expansion of their group benefits and retirement consulting solution across Canada.

Source: Company Press Release