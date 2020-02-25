By collecting driving data from the Toyota connected vehicle, TIMS BrightDrive gives a discount on car insurance based on the customer’s driving behaviour

TIMS BrightDrive usage-based insurance will be exclusively for Toyota connected cars in the US. (Credit: Pixabay/Yinan Chen)

Nationwide has joined forces with Toyota Insurance Management Solutions (TIMS) to introduce TIMS BrightDrive, a usage-based insurance (UBI) experience created exclusively for owners of Toyota connected cars in the US.

By collecting driving data from the Toyota connected vehicle, TIMS BrightDrive offers a discount on car insurance based on the driving behaviour of the customer.

Toyota customers, who buy an auto insurance policy and agree to share their driving data, will be given an initial 10% SmartRide participation discount automatically, subject to certain terms.

SmartRide is a usage-based insurance programme created by Nationwide, which gives personalised feedback to customers help them make improved safer driving decisions.

Customers can earn up to a final discount of 40% on their car insurance policy after completing the collection of driving data for 90 days through the telematics solution.

Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker said: “Consumer expectations for insurance solutions that are fast, simple and add value continue to grow. Nationwide and Toyota believe that customers should benefit from their personal data.

“We are excited to partner on the introduction of a new solution that will make the process even easier.”

TIMS BrightDrive launched across three US states

Currently, the TIMS BrightDrive experience is available in Arizona, Texas, and Ohio at participating dealers. It is also available online for vehicles equipped with Toyota’s Data Communication Module (DCM) model year 2018 through 2020.

Customers, owning Toyota vehicles without DCM technology, will also be eligible to take part in the same programme, and can earn discounts that are available via the SmartRide mobile app programme or plug-in device.

Nationwide and TIMS plan to expand the size and scope of TIMS BrightDrive after getting customer feedback and once more connected cars enrol into the programme.

TIMS vice president Will Nicklas said: “The TIMS BrightDrive experience is exciting because it empowers Toyota drivers with driving data from their vehicle to obtain personalized auto insurance geared to how they drive.

“Additionally, in case of a claim, BrightDrive uses Toyota Genuine Parts, and Toyota Certified Collision Centers when available, enhancing the overall Toyota experience.”