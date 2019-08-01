Nation's largest pet insurance provider makes strategic investment in pet mobile solutions provider

Image: Nationwide makes strategic investment in pet mobile solutions provider. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Pet owners with a sick pet want nothing more than to get their furry family member healthy again…and fast.

When VitusVet introduced their smartphone app, it was with the goal of helping pet owners get their pets on the road to recovery as quickly as possible. This convenient and easy-to-use technology is one of the reasons why Nationwide initially partnered with the company in 2016.

Today, Nationwide is announcing a strategic investment in VitusVet, one of the nation’s leading providers of mobile solutions for pet owners and veterinary practices. Nationwide will also serve on the VitusVet board of directors. The investment is not part of the Nationwide venture capital investment fund.

The investment further strengthens the relationship between the two innovative entities that began three years ago.

“When Nationwide began our partnership with VitusVet, we saw the potential of how their groundbreaking technology could streamline the process of a customer submitting a pet insurance claim. We, and our members, have seen that potential realized during the past three years,” said Peter McMurtrie, Nationwide’s senior vice president of emerging businesses. “This investment will help VitusVet continue their work of finding new and exciting ways to improve the connection between pet owners and pet health care providers.”

“The health of pets is a priority for VitusVet, so we are very happy to be deepening our partnership with Nationwide,” said Mark Olcott, DVM, co-founder and CEO of VitusVet. “With this investment we will continue to create easy-to-use technology that improves the connection between veterinary practices and pet owners.”

As part of the initial partnership, Nationwide pet insurance customers were given exclusive access to VitusVet app claims submission function. To date, Nationwide pet insurance members have filed more than 635,000 claims through the VitusVet app.

The VitusVet mobile app, which is available for Android and iOS mobile devices, offers users an easy, three-step process to file pet insurance claims. Pet owners are asked to simply confirm pet information, add claim information and receipts, and review the claim prior to submission.

Additionally, app users can take advantage of other convenient features of the application, including accessing their pet’s medical records, receiving medication reminders, and sharing access with family, friends and veterinarians.

Veterinary practices have also benefited from the VitusVet technology, which allows them to streamline their appointment processes, monitor their practice’s performance and simplify client reminders.

Source: Company Press Release