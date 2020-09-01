My Medicare Matters website helps financial professionals and consumers make informed decisions about health care coverage

The NCOA My Medicare Matters tool brought to you by Nationwide educates individuals about Medicare eligibility and walks them through the decisions they need to make. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/everydayplus.)

Nationwide has partnered with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to offer a free, self-service website to help consumers and financial professionals access the Medicare information they need to make informed decisions about their health care coverage.

The NCOA My Medicare Matters tool brought to you by Nationwide educates individuals about Medicare eligibility and walks them through the decisions they need to make. In addition to helping compare plan options and costs, the tool allows consumers to speak with a Medicare broker who will answer their questions and help them enroll in a Medicare plan.

“The array of Medicare options facing those about to turn 65 can be intimidating. One of the most important services financial professionals can provide when planning for retirement is offering Medicare guidance,” said Kristi Rodriguez, leader of the Nationwide Retirement Institute. “It’s important for financial professionals to talk with their clients about Medicare and the out-of-pocket costs they will likely face.”

With approximately 3.65 million Americans becoming Medicare eligible every year through 2030, clients working with financial professionals expect them to help with Medicare decisions.

“Financial professionals can add value to their relationships by addressing their clients’ request for guidance without having to become a Medicare expert,” Rodriguez added. Nationwide Retirement Institute’s robust Medicare education toolset now includes a new NCOA My Medicare Matters portal that financial professionals can use to invite their clients to use My Medicare Matters and support their journey through the Medicare landscape. “This unbiased tool allows you to play a helpful role without walking your clients through every step of the enrollment process.”

“Many people enter their later years unaware of how challenging health care costs can be as they age,” said Ramsey Alwin, President and CEO of the National Council on Aging. “My Medicare Matters is designed to make it easier for people to make informed and confident choices about their Medicare coverage.”

Source: Company Press Release