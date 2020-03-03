Munich Re implements new brand architecture

New brand architecture for Munich Re Group

Munich Re benefits sustainably from its strong brand. This is the result of an enhanced client focus, strong thought leadership position and the long-built trust in the Group’s reliability. In response to the industry’s dynamic transformation and the growing demands within the company and its subsidiaries, Munich Re is strengthening its autonomous business models and introducing an endorsement for each of those brands.

A strong and clear brand strategy is the backbone of Munich Re’s business development. The objective of refreshing the brand architecture was to clarify and simplify the rules of the brand’s usage, while enhancing the connection to the Munich Re Group. All changes to the architecture address the growing needs of the business inside and outside of traditional reinsurance. Krista Dusak, Global Head of Brand & Design: “The sharpening of our brand architecture creates a clear framework that addresses market needs and strengthens the Munich Re brand at the same time.”

Strong autonomous brands with commitment to the Group

From now on, all autonomous brands will include the “A Munich Re company” endorsement line with their independent logo. This will create a stronger and closer connection to Munich Re without interfering with the original and established company brand. The aim is to prominently underline the affiliation of the brands to the Group.

The German primary insurer ERGO Group and U.S. personal lines insurer American Modern Insurance Group were the first to adopt the new architecture. Asset manager MEAG and the Group’s latest acquisition, Relayr, an IoT and sensor specialist, promptly followed suit.

Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), which operated under a double brand, returns to a single logo solution with the new endorsement line. HSB’s primary operations and client segments, especially within IoT and inspection services, benefit from a strong HSB brand within the Munich Re Group.

Digital Partners (formerly branded as Munich Re Digital Partners), Munich Re’s young company promoting digital business models, is now a single brand utilizing the new endorsement line. This especially enhances its positioning in the U.S. market and provides a platform for continued success globally.

