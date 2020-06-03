Multinational Insurance will benefit from significant cost savings on licensing software, typically used for web, application and database services, by moving to Majesco’s CloudInsurer

Multinational moves operations to cloud with Majesco’s CloudInsurer. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.)

US-based Multinational Insurance has completed its upgrade of Majesco Policy for P&C from an older version on-premise to the newest version on Majesco CloudInsurer for their commercial lines operation.

The cloud insurance software company said that Multinational Insurance has been its long-time customer since 2012 and is one of the twenty customers in Puerto Rico.

Multinational Insurance, which was established in 1983, has expanded its operations over thirty years by acquiring insurance companies across Latin American and the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico.

The company has started its transformation in 2017, by moving its applications into the cloud, ensuring business continuity and guarantee of their systems and operations.

Multinational Insurance information technology and systems vice president Mary Vargas said: “Majesco’s CloudInsurer has improved our overall performance and given us the ability to scale on-demand as we no longer need to depend on servers with limited capacity.

“We’ve also been able to limit the amount of manual resources needed to manage the administration of our infrastructure, servers and networking which has allowed us to focus more on the critical day-to-day business functions that require our attention.

“This was a cross-collaborative effort combining adept cloud skills from Majesco and exceptional support from all Multinational team members for achieving this upgrade.”

Upgrade to Majesco’s CloudInsurer will benefit Multinational Insurance

Multinational Insurance would benefit from significant cost savings on licensing software, typically used for web, application and database services, by moving to Majesco’s CloudInsurer.

In addition, customers are now enabled to use a single source for managing service levels including application availability, platform updates, release management and incident response rather than coordinating with various parties.

Majesco is engaged in providing technology, expertise, and leadership for insurers to modernise, innovate and connect to build the future of their business.

Majesco EVP Prateek Kumar said: “We’re thrilled to have helped Multinational upgrade Majesco Policy for P&C and at the same time move to CloudInsurer to strengthen their operations that can support their growth strategy in the market.

“Our CloudInsurer platform with Majesco Policy for P&C are a competitive differentiator for customers because of the ready-to-use content and capabilities that accelerate speed to market, providing the foundation of on-demand insurance in the cloud.”