Image: MP Insurance Brokers and Honan Insurance Group Asia form new joint venture. Photo: Courtesy of adamr/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Honan Insurance Group Asia (Honan) and Kuala Lumpur headquartered MP Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd have joined forces in a new business that will give the venture an immediate and significantly heightened presence in the Malaysian broker insurance marketplace.

The new business will be known as MP Honan Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd and will be dedicated to providing clients with tailored insurance solutions to address and manage their individual and business risk protection needs.

Commenting on behalf of Honan, CEO Mr. Andrew Fluitsma said, “We are excited by the opportunity to partner with MP Insurance Brokers.

“The combination of their knowledge of the Malaysian marketplace combined with our global resources and access to World Broker Network (WBN) – the world’s largest structured network of independent local brokers – will give MP Honan Insurance Brokers significant capacity to offer an enhanced and broader service offering”.

Ms Saw Kheng Lay, CEO of MP Insurance Brokers said, “Partnering with Honan was an easy undertaking as their approach to the provision of the highest standards of client service and managing risks strongly reflected and aligned with both our culture and core values”.

“In addition, it’s an important step forward for our business and demonstration to clients of our commitment to delivering service and capacity by providing the latest personalised solutions to help them manage and address a wide range of risks in a rapidly changing and highly complex commercial environment”.

MP Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd was established in 1976 and has gone from strength to strength as a broking house managed by a team of industry professionals with a track record in the delivery of quality services to clients. The company is also acknowledged for its global approach to finding solutions for local situations – including a number of strategic alliances that are of benefit to clients.

Honan Insurance Group is a leading national Australian broker with over 55 years’ experience and a committed presence in the Asian marketplace with offices in Singapore and Malaysia.

Honan takes immense pride in its reputation as a dynamic specialist insurance broking business providing the highest standards of professionalism and service to clients. The group is also acknowledged for its in-depth experience in Employee Benefits and through its WBN affiliation with access to 1500 professionals in over 100 countries.

Ms Saw Kheng Lay and Mr. Andrew Fluitsma concluded, “The new partnership will be of immense benefit to Malaysian businesses through the provision of value-added benefits and competitive insurance solutions tailored to each client’s individual business requirements.

“We are confident MP Honan Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd will grow its presence in the Malaysian marketplace and look forward to realizing our strategic and growth aspirations”.

Source: Company Press Release