Momentous Insurance Brokerage offers risk management and employee benefits services

Image: MMA to acquire California-based brokerage. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)

Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA), a subsidiary of Marsh, announced that it has acquired Momentous Insurance Brokerage, a Los Angeles-based independent insurance agency, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2008, Momentous Insurance Brokerage offers risk management and employee benefits services, with specialisation in high net worth private client services and insurance solutions for the entertainment industry. .

With a workforce of over 220, spread across three offices in Los Angeles and Torrance, California, and New York City, the brokerage firm is one of the leading brokerages in the US.

Momentous’ employees will join MMA

All of Momentous’ employees working at the three offices will join MMA. . Momentous president and CEO Diane Brinson, will continue to lead the operations.

Brinson said: “MMA and Momentous share a commitment to serving clients, finding innovative solutions, and delivering on our promises. I am thrilled to join a firm that can not only provide additional resources to our clients, but can also present new opportunities to our colleagues.”

MMA CEO David Eslick said: “Momentous has a long-established reputation for both their dedication to serving clients across the country and their expertise in the entertainment, film, and TV industries. We are excited to collaborate with the Momentous team and work together to further enhance our client offerings.”

MMA West region CEO Chris Williams said: “Diane and her team have built a strong business known for its commitment to clients, colleagues, and the community. Their corporate culture and industry expertise are meaningful additions to the MMA organization both within the region and nationwide.”

Last month, Marsh & McLennan Agency acquired Ironwood Insurance Services, an Atlanta, Georgia-based broker. Founded in 2007, Ironwood offers commercial property/casualty insurance, employee benefits and private client solutions to midsize businesses and individuals across the US.

The firm also offers pre-close due diligence, transactional solutions, and risk management services to private equity funds and their portfolio companies.

Marsh & McLennan Agency said that Ironwood’s workforce of 85 will continue to perform their duties from the firm’s existing offices in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina. Ironwood founder and CEO, Will Underwood will continue to serve as the CEO.