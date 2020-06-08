The team is working with a specialist insurance Leading Counsel, Jeffrey Gruder QC of Essex Court Chambers

Mishcon Insurance team advances group claim for dental practices. (Credit: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay)

Mishcon de Reya has received agreement in principle from an experienced litigation funder to fund a group claim against QBE for dental practices who have suffered business interruption losses relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means that dental practices with business interruption (BI) insurance policies underwritten by QBE are offered a viable collective route to litigation in circumstances where their COVID-19-related claims have been rejected by their insurer.

Mishcon de Reya’s Insurance team has already undertaken to advise on three separate claims relating to insurers’ refusal to honour claims under their business interruption policies: the Hiscox Action Group and hospitality sector-focused claims, led by the Hospitality Insurance Group Action, against Aviva and QBE.

The team is working with a specialist insurance Leading Counsel, Jeffrey Gruder QC of Essex Court Chambers.

Sonia Campbell, Partner and Head of the Insurance Disputes Practice at Mishcon de Reya LLP, comments: “The issue for dentists is similar in many ways to that experienced by the other businesses whom we also advise. Dental practice owners responsibly insured themselves against the risk of financial losses, including from notifiable diseases and yet, just like those in other trades, soon learned that their claims have been rejected. Practice owners provide an invaluable service to patients in their local communities. We hope by supporting dental practices we can help them restore their vital businesses to full health.”

Source: Company Press Release