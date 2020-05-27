Digital1st Insurance is an advanced micro-services and API-based platform-as-a-service that brings recent business and consumer technology trends to insurance

Millers Mutual to use Majesco’s Digital1st Insurance Platform. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.)

Millers Mutual Insurance has selected cloud insurance software solutions provider Majesco to use its cloud-native Digital1st Insurance platform for the development of its advanced engagement and experience for customers, agents and employees.

Millers Mutual is a regional property and casualty insurer that serves commercial policyholders in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and Washington, DC, through a network of independent agents.

The company is said to help single and multifamily housing and commercial real estate owners by offering commercial insurance products and services, including business owners policies, Umbrella liability, cyber and employment practices liability, to protect them from financial misfortune.

Millers Mutual marketing and customer experience vice president Lisa Kozlowski said: “In today’s digital world, customer expectations are driving new business requirements for products and experiences.

“With Majesco’s Digital1st Insurance platform, we will be able to design our digital offerings to meet the needs and expectations of our customers, agents and employees. This strategic initiative will provide a foundation for us to further develop and enhance our relationships with our agents and customers.”

Digital1st Insurance is an advanced micro-services and API-based platform-as-a-service

Majesco has designed its Digital1st Insurance as an advanced micro-services and API-based platform-as-a-service that brings the most recent business and consumer technology trends to insurance.

The company provides technology, expertise, and leadership to help insurers modernise, innovate and connect to transform the future of their business.

The firm offer solutions including CloudInsurer P&C Core Suite, CloudInsurerLifePlus Solutions, CloudInsurer L&A and Group Core Suite, Digital1st Insurance with Digital1st eConnect, Digital1st EcoExchange and Digital1st Platform, a cloud-native, microservices and open API platform.

Majescochief revenue office Jim Miller said: “Majesco’s Digital1st Insurance platform is designed to meet the demands of today’s next-generation engagement for customers and agents who expect real-time, personalized experiences.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to deepen our relationship with Millers Mutual and connect them to the latest digital technologies that will help shape the future of their business.”