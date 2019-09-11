Adrian Grace will retire following ten years with the company

Aegon today announces that Mike Holliday-Williams (1970, UK) will succeed Adrian Grace (1963, UK) as Chief Executive Officer of Aegon UK. Mike Holliday-Williams will join the company on October 1, 2019. Adrian Grace will retire following ten years with the company.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Holliday-Williams as the successor of Adrian Grace”, Aegon CEO Alex Wynaendts said. “Mike’s appointment signals Aegon’s continuing commitment to build on the strong foundation of our UK business. Mike brings extensive experience in the financial industry and a strong track record in focusing on customer solutions. I look forward to working with him.”

“We would like to thank Adrian for having successfully modernized, transformed and repositioned our UK business. Under his leadership, our UK business has grown from GBP 40 billion of unit-linked pensions in 2009, to today where we oversee GBP 175 billion of pension and investment assets. We have repositioned Aegon to be the leader in the market of investment trading platforms and the company is now well positioned for further growth. We wish Adrian well in his deserved retirement.”

Mike Holliday-Williams commented: “I am delighted to be joining Aegon at this pivotal time in our industry. I look forward to working with advisers to develop new solutions to enhance their relationships with their clients.”

It is the intention to appoint Mike Holliday-Williams to Aegon’s Management Board. His appointment as member of the Management Board and CEO of Aegon UK is subject to regulatory approvals. Adrian Grace will retire from the company on March 31, 2020.

