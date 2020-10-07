Birrell Group, which trades as Kingsway Insurance Services [Kingsway], the Midlands broker that became part of GRP as its Midlands hub in January 2020, has completed the acquisition of Managed Risk Solutions Ltd [MRSL].

MRSL is a specialist commercial insurance broker based in Northampton.

The company serves the commercial business sector in Northamptonshire and the surrounding area, and all employees will remain with MRSL on completion.

MRSL Director John Meadows said: “We have had fruitful discussions with James and Leigh Birrell and are excited by the opportunity to become part of the wider team, with additional access to the services and financial muscle of GRP.”

James Birrell, director of Birrell Group said: “John heads up a quality business with good community connections and some exciting portfolios. I am delighted that MRSL is our first acquisition as part of GRP. We are confident of landing more deals as we seek to build our Midlands presence.”

Stephen Ross, head of M&A for GRP, added: “When investing in the Birrell Group, we were confident that they would quickly find more opportunities for us and MRSL gets us off to a great start.”

MRSL will retain its brand and office facilities.