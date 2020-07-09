The participation to the ‘Pandemic Risk Pool’ project is expected to be broadened to involve strategic partners such as European institutions, EU Member States and other leading European players

Generali signs MoU with Eurochambres on Pandemic Risk Pool. (Credit: Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A)

Generali and Eurochambres have entered a Memorandum of Understanding under which they agreed to cooperate so as to promote and implement a potential ‘Pandemic Risk Pool’ against future pandemic risks.

Eurochambres is the European organization of Chambers of Commerce and Industry representing more than 20 million businesses – of which over 93% are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – across 43 different European countries.

The participation to the ‘Pandemic Risk Pool’ project is expected to be broadened to involve strategic partners such as European institutions, EU Member States and other leading European players in the creation of Public-Private Partnerships and mechanisms that will provide a buffer against future risks.

The plans for a potential ‘Pandemic Risk Pool’ follow Generali’s contribution to address the Covid-19 emergency through the Extraordinary International Fund of €100 million and the Recovery Plan for Europe launched by the European Union at the end of May 2020.