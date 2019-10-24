As part of the agreement, BISA has become a program of McNeil. The company will remain in its place of business in Orland Park

McNeil & Company to acquire Bonding & Insurance Specialists Agency. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

McNeil & Company (McNeil), a leader in specialized risk assessment and insurance, announced today that it has acquired Bonding & Insurance Specialists Agency, Inc. (BISA), a firm providing insurance products in the environmental and restoration industries.

As part of the agreement, BISA has become a program of McNeil. The company will remain in its place of business in Orland Park, IL.

Over the years, McNeil and BISA have sold their respective products through some of the same network of agents, which has created strong synergies between the two companies and provides confidence in a strong cultural match.

“We have long admired BISA for being the nation’s longest continual environmental insurance program manager with a wealth of experience in the environmental and restoration sectors,” said Daniel F. McNeil, Founder and President of McNeil & Company. “Our companies share similar values: we have been family-owned and operated businesses for many years and we both take pride in putting the customer first. We are confident this acquisition will have mutual benefits, allowing McNeil to expand its program offerings while providing more resources to BISA programs.”

“For over 30 years, BISA has been an environmental insurance program manager providing the best service and products in the environmental and restoration industries,” said William A. Ballay, co-founder of BISA. “Being acquired by McNeil will give us the opportunity to access more resources so we can deliver even better products and services and broaden our customer base. McNeil’s excellent reputation in the industry will greatly enhance our ability to distribute top-quality specialized programs.”

Source: Company Press Release