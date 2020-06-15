Lloyd Warwick International offers a variety of engineering, forensic, and technical claims support services to the global insurance industry, especially within the energy, marine, mining, power, and special risk sectors

McLarens acquires Lloyd Warwick International. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

McLarens, a global insurance services provider, has acquired UK-based Lloyd Warwick International, a provider of specialty loss and insurance adjusters, for an undisclosed price.

Prior to the acquisition, US-based Crawford & Company held a stake of 51% in Lloyd Warwick International. The remaining 49% stake was held by Lloyd Warwick International’s employees.

The loss adjusting and insurance consultancy company has hub offices across the UK, Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Africa and various affiliated offices across the world through its corporate partner.

The company is said to offer a variety of engineering, forensic, and technical claims support services to the global insurance industry, especially within the energy, marine, mining, power, and special risk sectors.

Why McLarens has acquired Lloyd Warwick International

According to McLarens, the acquisition means a strong strategic fit for both businesses. It is said to align with McLarens’ strategy to bolster its technical services and multi-disciplinary consulting capabilities in natural resources verticals.

McLarens further said that the unified organisation will result in a significantly increased market footprint, particularly in the oil and energy sector. The combined company will also strengthen its offerings in loss adjusting, major claims management, litigation support, and arbitration and mediation.

McLarens CEO Gary Brown said: “The Lloyd Warwick International name, like McLarens, is globally recognized and associated with quality, technical expertise, and the best loss adjusting and claims management service.

“The company has a leading reputation in the energy and oil market internationally, which will transform McLarens’ footprint in the natural resources sector. Together, we will advance our strategy of offering a broader depth of loss adjusting and technical services, a wider range of insurance consulting solutions, and an enhanced ability to serve major complex claims in the onshore and offshore energy market.”

The acquired loss adjusting and insurance consultancy company will merge with McLarens’ natural resources specialties services and will retain its London head office.

Lloyd Warwick International chairman Joe McMahon said: “Two leading loss adjusting and claims management brands just got stronger. The quality of work and technical expertise that McLarens fosters is complementary to our practice.

“We share a similar set of values and beliefs – to provide market leading insurance consulting services by utilizing excellent communications, state of the art technology, and proven technical knowledge of our talented adjusting staff.”