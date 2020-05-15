Based in Wilson, NC, Peak Health provides onsite, nurse-administered health assessments and individual wellness coaching with the goal of improving employee well-being and reducing employer health care costs

McGriff, a subsidiary of BB&T Insurance Holdings, today announced the acquisition of Peak Health, a leading provider of workplace health and wellness programs.

Based in Wilson, NC, Peak Health provides onsite, nurse-administered health assessments and individual wellness coaching with the goal of improving employee well-being and reducing employer health care costs. Peak Health’s combination of clinicians, in-person wellness coaching, and outcomes-based programs provides a unique offering in the marketplace.

The acquisition adds more than 50 skilled staff that will allow McGriff to better serve its clients by expanding its already comprehensive suite of health management services.

“Acquiring Peak Health will expand our national well-being platform,” said Jon Trevisan, Senior Vice President & McGriff Employee Benefits Practice Leader. “These new offerings from McGriff – individual health coaching, fitness testing, and onsite engagement – will appeal to employers who are interested in providing best-in-class, comprehensive well-being programs.”

Peak Health employees will become part of McGriff’s Health & Welfare and Wellness Consulting team, and will be led by Karen Reid, McGriff Area President.

