Malaysian bank Maybank and its insurance arm Etiqa Singapore have launched a complimentary Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and dengue fever special insurance coverage for all customers in Singapore.

The 30-day special insurance cover will be offered to all the customers of Maybank and Etiqa Singapore, free of charge. Dengue fever has been included due to the rising cases in Singapore in the recent times.

Customers can enroll online between 26 February and 20 March. The special coverage offers a lump sum SGD3,000 ($2146.6) in diagnosis benefit, if the customer is diagnosed with COVID-19 or dengue fever.

The 30-day complimentary coverage will begin on the date of the successful enrolment and will expire automatically on the 30th day of enrolment, or upon the maximum payout.

Details of the COVID-19 and dengue fever coverage

If a customer is diagnosed with both COVID-19 and dengue fever within the 30-day coverage period, Etiqa will provide a lump sum payout of SGD3,000 ($2146.6) each. The total maximum payable amount per eligible customer is SGD6,000 ($4293.3).

Customers who plan to continue with their coverage after the 30-day complimentary coverage period can purchase an enhanced personal accident policy from Etiqa for an extended cover for the two diseases.

Etiqa Singapore CEO Sue Chi Kong said: “The health and well-being of our customers, people and community is important to us. In view of the fast-evolving situations with the coronavirus and the mosquito-borne dengue disease, we are committed to supporting our people during this challenging period.”

“We believe this special COVID-19 and dengue fever cover, in addition to the Financial Assistance Benefit we rolled out earlier for our eligible life customers, will provide adequate protection and assurance to our people.

“In the unfortunate event in which they catch either or both virus and/or disease, their financial impact can be minimised so they can maintain their normal lifestyles as much as possible.”