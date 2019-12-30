The main objective of Health Premia is to meet the demands of a customer looking for a 360-degree health cover in the country

Max Bupa has launched a new health insurance plan, Health Premia. Credit: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne.

India-based insurance company Max Bupa has introduced a new health insurance plan named Health Premia to cover healthcare requirements in India and abroad.

According to the company, it is a product that combines comprehensive features and benefits any client across age groups would expect in a health insurance plan, with total amount insured up to INR 30m ($0.4m).

Max Bupa Health Insurance MD & CEO Ashish Mehrotra said: “The product will cater to the evolving healthcare needs of customers who want a high-quality health insurance solution and don’t want to compromise when it comes to health and wellbeing.

“Health Premia is a result of thorough analysis of the evolving customer needs, market intelligence and our laser sharp focus on customer centricity and innovation.”

The main objective of Health Premia is to meet the demands of a customer looking for a 360-degree health cover in the country as well as provide coverage while travelling overseas.

Features of the newly launched health plan Health Premia

The new health insurance plan comes with the feature of health check-up for adults as well as children from the first day based on their preference, worldwide maternity cover and newborn cover without any additional premium from the day baby is born until policy year end. It also provides international coverage for specified illnesses and medical emergencies, along with in-built travel insurance coverage.

Mehrotra added: “With rising personal incomes and changing lifestyle, Indians are spending over 60% more overseas on a year on year basis. A substantial portion of this spending is on medical expenses for those suffering from critical illnesses.

“Keeping this in mind, Health Premia has been designed to provide coverage for emergencies as well as critical illnesses abroad.”

Health Premia has a one-year waiting period for particular diseases, which Max Bupa claims to be one of the lowest in the market.

The product also covers superior treatment methods such as cyber knife and robotic surgeries, laser treatment and bariatric surgery.

Health Premia offers extra benefits such as daily health requirements of people including in-patient hospitalisation, OPD, diagnostics, personalised health coaching, second medical opinion, pharmacy, diagnostic services and much more.

The product also has an improved pre and post hospitalisation coverage in addition to the refill benefit on partial expenditure of the sum insured, which can be utilised for the same illness as well.

Health Premia also includes features such as Premium Waiver which allows the premium for next year to be waived off, if the proposer of policy passes away or is diagnosed with a specified illness during the policy period.

The new plan also brings ‘loyalty additions’ which gives a 10% hike in the base sum insured per year even if the person has claimed in the earlier year.