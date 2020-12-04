Heritage has been serving companies and individuals since 1974 and provides business, auto, and home insurance services and solutions, with specialized expertise in the trucking and transportation industry. Heritage has 30 employees across five locations in Kentucky and Utah, and is led by Steven Turner, Founder and President.

“For nearly 50 years, Steve and his team have been dedicated to providing exceptional client service and specialized expertise to a thriving yet complex industry,” said Timothy Fleming, CEO of MMA’s Upper Midwest region. “We are excited to welcome Heritage, their leadership, and their distinctive expertise to MMA.”

Mr. Turner added: “Combining our expertise with the size and reach of MMA provides our clients access to competitive insurance solutions and products to help their businesses grow. We look forward to working with, and being a part of, this growing organization.”