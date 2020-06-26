Edel Ryan is appointed as Head of Strategic Business Development for the group

Marsh launches sport, entertainment and media industry group. (Credit: difisher from Pixabay)

Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk adviser, today launched a dedicated Sport, Entertainment & Media (SEM) industry group in the UK & Ireland.

Led by global events specialist Richard Tolley, the group brings together over 60 client management, technical, placement and risk management specialists from across the business to support Marsh’s SEM industry clients — from small and medium-sized enterprises to global corporations — in mitigating the risks they face.

Mr Tolley assumes overall leadership for the development of Marsh’s proposition for SEM organisations in the UK & Ireland, and joins Marsh’s Industry leadership team. Mr Tolley joined Marsh in 1995 and will also retain his position as Deputy Leader, Global Sports & Events. He reports to Charles Beresford-Davies, Head of Industries, UK & Ireland.

Edel Ryan is appointed as Head of Strategic Business Development for the group. Formerly Head of Media & Entertainment at JLT Specialty, throughout her career Ms Ryan has focussed on finding creative risk transfer solutions for content producers, media organisations, live entertainment, and sporting events. She will deliver the group’s collective expertise and evolving dedicated client solutions.

Steve McGuinness, who was previously Managing Director, Bluefin Sport, becomes Head of Sport, UK & Ireland, within the group. He has over 30 years’ insurance broking experience and is one of the founder members of The British Association for Sport and Law. Utilising his extensive knowledge of the sport industry, Mr McGuinness will continue to be responsible for the management of the Bluefin Sport team.

Charles Beresford-Davies commented: “The impact of COVID-19 on the sports, entertainment and media industries clearly presents great challenges for our clients. The formation of Marsh’s SEM industry team will play a key role in expanding the support and breadth of expertise we can offer our clients as we work through this crisis and beyond.”

Richard Tolley added: “The health and wellbeing of staff and the return to the workplace are just some of the issues associated with COVID-19 and one of the many increasingly complex risks that sports, entertainment and media organisations now face. I look forward to leading the industry group, providing solutions that enable our SEM clients to adapt and thrive in this rapidly evolving risk landscape.”

Source: Company Press Release