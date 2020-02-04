PT Jardine Lloyd Thompson (“JLT”) Indonesia has fully merged into PT Marsh Indonesia (“Marsh”) effective on February 3, 2020. This legal entity merger is part of the continued integration of JLT and Marsh following Marsh’s global acquisition of JLT on April 1, 2019. The recent approval by Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) in accordance with OJK letter No. S-1816/NB.122/2019, dated December 26, 2019 now completes the full merger for their Indonesia operations.

Combining the strength and expertise of Marsh and JLT together as one company, Marsh will be furthering its role as the world’s preeminent professional services firm in the areas of insurance broking and risk management solutions in Indonesia.

“Today we embark on a new journey as an integrated insurance broker and risk adviser. Marsh and JLT have a long history of continuously helping our clients overcome their risk management needs and this merger will now deliver the benefits from two great international companies with strong operations in Indonesia,” explained Douglas Ure, President Director, PT Marsh Indonesia.

“Marsh Indonesia,” continued Douglas, “as one integrated company now have more than 200 professional staff including over 30 certified practitioners, in full compliance with regulatory requirements. Through our consulting, risk management and broking businesses, we are focused on four imperatives — creating breakthrough impact for our clients, embracing innovation and the digital future, being a great place to work, and driving growth and creating value.”

Marsh’s Indonesian business has been in operation for more than 36 years, while JLT Indonesia has been operating in Indonesia for more than 40 years. Mira Sih‘hati, Director of Marsh Indonesia states that, “Since the establishment of Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) in 2011, the merger of PT JLT Indonesia into PT Marsh Indonesia is the first time in Indonesia where two multinational insurance brokers companies merged into one company.”

The world changes on a constant basis, and the only constant is change. “As one integrated company, we have now moved into new building in a smart office environment,” added Douglas, “all colleagues have equipped with the necessary tech equipment where colleagues can collaborate across teams, engage with clients both physically and virtually, and work flexibly from wherever there’s Wi-Fi.”

Marsh globally is investing in digital tools and platforms to enhance the insurance process and help its clients better quantify and manage risk. Among the suite of solutions deployed by Marsh is Bluestream, a digital broker that enables clients to provide insurance to their customers or suppliers in a B2B2C affinity model.