MAPFRE launches staying home refund to support policyholders during coronavirus pandemic. (Credit: Daniel Roberts from Pixabay)

MAPFRE Insurance today announced its Staying Home Refund program, which will return 15 percent of April and May premium to its voluntary personal auto policyholders in Massachusetts, totaling over $30 million. On average, most policyholders will receive a credit of approximately $40.00. A similar credit will be provided to the company’s personal auto policyholders in its other states of operation for the same time period. The MAPFRE Staying Home Refund program is subject to regulatory approval.

“We understand that our policyholders are facing a number of challenges, as we all focus on the health and safety of our loved ones,” said MAPFRE USA President & CEO Alfredo Castelo. “We know that many of them are driving less as they stay at home during this time, and our program recognizes this change in driving behavior. We are committed to being there for our customers, so they can focus on what is most important to them.”

MAPFRE is also offering flexible payment options, and urging customers to contact them with any questions or concerns about their policies.

Source: Company Press Release