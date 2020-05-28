Powered by dacadoo, a Swiss-based global health technology firm, customers will be given their initial MOVE Health Score after answering six questions

Manulife head office in Toronto. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/Skeezix1000.)

Manulife Hong Kong has enhanced the existing ManulifeMOVE (MOVE) experience by launching the ‘MOVE Health Score’ [1] that encourages customers to make healthy lifestyle choices. This new functionality provides customers a scientific yet simple scoring method to measure how healthy they are and tells them what they need to do to stay healthy.

Powered by dacadoo, a Swiss-based global health technology firm, customers will be given their initial MOVE Health Score after answering six questions. With this new easy-to-understand metric, ManulifeMOVE helps customers take control of their health. The MOVE Health Score changes every day in real-time, influenced by the customers’ active steps, body profile updates, nutrition and lifestyle choices. When tracked consistently, the score offers a reliable indicator of how a customer’s health is evolving. This personalised journey is based on over 2,500 clinical papers and extensive scientific data.

Isabella Lau, Chief Customer Officer of Manulife Hong Kong, said: “We are pleased to take ManulifeMOVE to the next level with the enhanced experience. ManulifeMOVE rewards customers for being more active by offering premium discounts on eligible critical illness or medical insurance plans. The MOVE Health Score will further incentivise healthy behaviours and motivate our customers to achieve their wellness goals through every step they take and every move they make.”

First launched in Hong Kong in 2015, ManulifeMOVE rewards customers with premium discounts for being active by syncing their activity data with the MOVE app and achieving set goals. A MOVE member needs to average 5,000 steps-per-day to receive a 5 per cent premium discount on an eligible policy for the next year. Averaging 7,000-steps-per-day earns a 7 per cent saving, and a 10 per cent premium discount will be rewarded to MOVE members who average a minimum of 10,000 steps per day.

Ms. Lau continued: “Studies from the Department of Health show that almost 2 out of 5 Hong Kong people are considered overweight or obese with unhealthy BMI scores[2]. The health and wellness of our customers is our top priority, which is why Manulife is building out a holistic health ecosystem and strengthening our health value proposition to encourage more people to lead healthier lifestyles. This not only benefits our customers and communities, but also supports our public healthcare systems.”

The ‘MOVE Health Score’ is now available on the ManulifeMOVE programme and accessible to customers in Hong Kong via the App Store or Google Play.

The MOVE Health Score changes every day in real-time, influenced by the customers’ active steps, body profile updates, nutrition and lifestyle choices.

Source: Company Press Release