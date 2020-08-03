Manulife Singapore said that its offerings will include its traditional products such as LifeReady Plus and InvestReady Wealth in addition to a line of new products in the pipeline

Manulife Singapore launches Manulife Advisory Group. (Credit: bertholdbrodersen from Pixabay)

Manulife Singapore, and insurance and financial planning solutions provider, said that it has remodelled its agency channel as Manulife Advisory Group with an aim to provide a broader range of insurance and investment solutions offerings to customers.

The Singaporean firm said that Manulife Advisory Group, by operating under an open architecture system, will facilitate larger penetration of insurance while speeding up Singapore’s rate of financial inclusion.

According to Manulife Singapore, the wider variety of insurance solutions and investment products will help people to address their protection requirements and wealth creation goals with the company joining forces with various insurers and investment platforms.

The company said that its offerings will include its traditional products such as LifeReady Plus and InvestReady Wealth in addition to a line of new products in the pipeline.

Furthermore, the company said that it will allocate exclusive resources for regular and rigorous training for helping agents to serve customers adeptly. It claimed that all the Manulife Advisory Group’s representatives have accreditations under the Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore’s Standards Training Scheme (IBF-STS).

The Singaporean firm said that optimising its multi-channel distribution network is in response to the evolving market, with an increased requirement for tailored solutions across changing needs among a growingly sophisticated customer base.

Manulife Singapore management comments on the remodelled agency channel

Manulife Singapore chief financial advisory officer Jenny Teo said: “Our goal at Manulife Singapore is to consistently improve our offerings to continue exceeding the high expectations our customers have set for us. This is both in terms of the solutions that we offer and the way in which we deliver them.

“We see this transformative undertaking as a timely way to ensure we continue to serve customers in the best way that we can, not just through an extensive range of bespoke solutions, but also with highly-trained advisors whose priority will be to safeguard their ever-evolving needs and wants through the seasons.”

Manulife Singapore is said to cater to the financial requirements of its customers across their various life stages through its insurance, retirement, and wealth management solutions. The company is part of Manulife Financial, a Canadian financial services group.