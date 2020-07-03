The relationship between ManhattanLife and Integrity dates back to 2009 when AIMC, an Integrity Partner, first introduced the Family Life Medicare Supplement

ManhattanLife and Integrity Marketing Group expand medicare supplement partnership. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/everydayplus.)

ManhattanLife, one of the oldest health and life insurance companies in the United States, announced the growth of their partnership with Integrity Marketing Group (“Integrity”) with the launch of the ManhattanLife Assurance Company (MAC) Medicare Supplement. This Medicare Supplement product is an extension of the current ManhattanLife Medicare Supplement portfolio and will be distributed exclusively through Integrity Marketing Group.

The relationship between ManhattanLife and Integrity dates back to 2009 when AIMC, an Integrity Partner, first introduced the Family Life Medicare Supplement. Since its launch, the program has resulted in $1.3 billion of collected Medicare Supplement premium.

David Harris, CEO of ManhattanLife, said, “We are delighted to continue our successful relationship and to enhance it.” He added, “Integrity is a key partner in our success. We pull out all the stops to maintain great relationships with our producers and policyholders.”

“During my 37 years of working in the Medicare Supplement market, the partnership with David Harris and his team at ManhattanLife has produced one of the most successful and admired Medicare Supplement programs in the industry,” said Mike White, CEO of AIMC and Managing Partner of Integrity. “Policyholders and agents have come to know and trust this company at the highest level. We are excited to continue this relationship with the release of ManhattanLife Assurance Company Medicare Supplement.”

ManhattanLife Assurance Company Medicare Supplement will be available starting July 1, 2020.

Source: Company Press Release