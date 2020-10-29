One will integrate its digital payments platform into Majesco P&C Core Suite, along with Majesco Digital1st Insurance

Majesco partners with payment processor One. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

One Inc (One), a digital payments platform in insurance space, has partnered with core insurance software provider Majesco as a new partner and app on the Majesco Digital1st EcoExchange.

Under the partnership, One is expected to integrate its digital payments platform into Majesco P&C Core Suite, along with Majesco Digital1st Insurance, to offer complete, inbound-outbound payment processing solution for Majesco customers.

Majesco president and chief product officer Manish Shah said: “One Inc is an important partner for us, and we’re already working with several common customers to optimise integration.

“Insurers count on us to deliver innovative solutions that facilitate business growth and digital transformation at speed and scale, and we’re confident our customers will benefit from the One Inc Digital Payments Platform via their new app in our Digital1st EcoExchange that can be used with our P&C Core suite and Digital1st platform.”

One to offer digital payments and ClaimsPay platform services to Majesco

The digital payments platform from One will provide insurers with the capability to accept payments through various methods and channels.

In addition, the platform will help insurers in communicating with policyholders via mobile, SMS text, email, phone, IVR, web, and social media channels.

ClaimsPay platform from One will integrate directly into Majesco’s Claims for P&C and enables single- and multi-party disbursements, including payments to homeowners and morgagees, lienholders, and vendors.

Majesco is engaged in serving more than 200 insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and managing general agencies (MGAs) across the insurance industry.

The company’s CloudInsurer P&C Core Suite and CloudInsurer L&A and Group Core Suite, are cloud-based platforms, designed to help insurers optimise business operations and deliver superior customer experience.

One Inc president and CEO Christopher Ewing said: “We are proud to join Majesco’s collaborative partner ecosystem.

“We’ve had great success integrating with the Majesco CloudInsurer platform in live insurer environments and look forward to helping our mutual customers future-proof their businesses with powerful digital payment solutions moving forward.”