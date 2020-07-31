Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software, has announced the implementation of Oracle Cloud HCM to help meet its long-term strategic and operational goals. With a growing customer list of more than 200 major clients across Product & Casualty, Life & Annuity and Group insurance, Majesco will use Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to make informed, real-time business decisions that will help expand its global footprint.

“We’re excited about the advanced capabilities Oracle Cloud HCM brings to our employees. This new, modern cloud system marks an important step in our transformation journey and will be critical to how we run our business,” notes Adam Elster, CEO of Majesco. “With Oracle HCM, we will leverage data-driven insights in real-time to help us manage all of our talent needs.”

Majesco’s cloud-based solutions help insurers modernize, innovate and transform their business to meet the demands of today’s digital customer. Whether it’s an insurer creating a new startup or greenfield, modernizing a legacy business or optimizing existing operations, Majesco helps insurers take on the future of insurance.

In order to meet growing demand, Majesco replaced its old legacy system with Oracle’s unified, cloud-based platform that is built to breakdown organizational silos, standardize processes and improve the overall efficiency of HR operations.

“We’re excited to have helped Majesco take this next step in the digital transformation journey by improving and maximizing employee engagement,” said Chris Leone, senior vice president, applications development, Oracle. “With Oracle Cloud HCM, Majesco will be better prepared to support its customers and take hold of this new era of insurance.”

In addition to Oracle Cloud HCM’s Core HR, which provides a foundation to support the entire worker life cycle, Majesco is also deploying Oracle Cloud Workforce Compensation and Oracle Cloud Recruitment, which leads with innovation to engage and identify the best talent for the organization’s needs.

“Oracle’s scalable and flexible solution provides our employees with an intuitive, personalized HR system that can manage personal and employment information easily and securely, while providing insights into the entire worker lifecycle to enable effective talent management,” commented Melissa Blankenbaker, CHRO of Majesco.