French insurer Groupe Macif has selected Guidewire’s InsurancePlatform to replace its legacy system and transform its entire book of business.

Image: Macif selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform. Photo: Courtesy of Johnson Martin/Pixabay.

Guidewire delivered its InsurancePlatform as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution via Guidewire Cloud. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting alliance member, GFT was selected to support the implementation.

Guidewire said that its InsurancePlatform will help Macif to support ominchannel digital strategy by creating flexible, digital insurance solutions, increase responsiveness to changing market needs by developing products at faster rate.

The new platform will also offer a straightforward and simplified training for employees through easy and intuitive systems and processes. It can also help in achieving savings across projects costs and duration modern and streamlined core systems.

Groupe Macif P&C products, economics, performance & risks head Yann Arnaud said: “Our ambition is to build a modern, efficient organization that is firmly mutualist and recognized for being competitive, with accessible insurance solutions for our members throughout their lives.

“Guidewire InsurancePlatform supports this goal, and Guidewire’s ambitious roadmap for upgrades via Guidewire Cloud has reinforced our choice, as well as the ease of implementation of its digital products and their perfect fit with our business needs.”

Yann Arnaud continued saying: “We undertook a long vendor selection among the P&C solution vendors in France and identified Guidewire for the completeness of its technology and its leadership in the French market compared to other solutions.

“Our selection has been validated already in that, with GFT, we have implemented successfully Core and Digital products for our commercial motor line of business within 10 months, including full adoption of the out of the box features.”

Earlier this month, Natixis Assurances, a subsidiary of French banking group Groupe BPCE, also selected Guidewire’s InsurancePlatform Core and Digital products for claims management and for enhanced customer experience.

As part of the agreement, the InsurancePlatform will be implemented in a phased manner across motor, motorcycle, home, while accident and health lines of business deployed already.

InsurancePlatform products will enable Natixis to optimise its operational model in terms of management, organisation and employee skills.