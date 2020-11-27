In his new role, Simon will be responsible for leading LV= GI’s Partnership and Intermediary business with the aim of supporting all existing partners and integrating those who are currently with L&G General Insurance

LV= strengthens its partnerships and intermediary business with new appointment. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

LV= General Insurance (LV= GI), the third largest personal lines insurer in the UK, has today announced the appointment of Simon Hird as its new Partnership Director, with immediate effect.

In his new role, Simon will be responsible for leading LV= GI’s Partnership and Intermediary business with the aim of supporting all existing partners and integrating those who are currently with L&G General Insurance. He will also be accountable for growing the business to achieve LV= GI’s ambitions of being the partner of choice for intermediaries. He will report to Heather Smith, Managing Director of the LV= GI Retail business.

Prior to taking on this new role, Simon was the Director of Broker and Intermediaries at L&G General Insurance and has spent 15 years working in the financial intermediate market.

Commenting on his appointment, Heather Smith said:

“When it comes to working with partners and intermediaries, Simon’s experience and understanding of this market is the perfect match for the ambition we have. He’s spent much of his career working incredibly closely with partners to make sure they’re getting the products and services they need from the companies they choose to work with. He’s a fantastic addition to our team and it’s a very exciting time for our Intermediary and Partner business.”

Simon Hird added:

“LV= GI has a great Partnership business and I’m looking forward to joining the team to help them grow it even further. The partnerships and intermediary market is incredibly competitive, with companies having a lot of choice when it comes to deciding who to partner with. LV= has a very strong heritage of providing excellent products and market leading service to its partners and I’m very much looking forward to strengthening our relationships and building for the future.”

Source: Company Press Release