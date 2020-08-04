Flow requires drivers to upload a picture of their driving licence, answer 14 straight questions, to calculate the best possible price

LV= General Insurance (LV= GI), a subsidiary of UK-based insurance company Allianz, has rolled out its new monthly car insurance subscription offering, dubbed Flow.

The new insurance product would provide a convenient car cover with customised monthly pricing, based on the personal circumstances of drivers, and includes no admin fees, said the company.

Also, Flow provides a unique type of insurance coverage that helps millennial who perceive that car insurance product is complicated and time-consuming, with long contracts and involves charges for making changes.

LV= GI Direct managing director Heather Smith said: “The way people buy products and services online has changed enormously, and it’s important that the process of taking out car insurance evolves in the same way.

“Flow gives drivers a simplified insurance experience, with a quick journey, competitive pricing and the flexibility to change their policy as and when they want to, at a click of a button.

Flow is an online-only offering that asks only a few questions, without a long-term commitment, instalment charges and allows the customers to change or cancel their policy whenever they wish, without charging then additional fees.

The new monthly car insurance product requires drivers to upload a picture of their driving licence, answer 14 straight questions, to calculate the best possible price.

In addition, any existing no claims discount held by the customers would not influence the amount they need to pay, as the premium is based exclusively on a customer’s claims history and their specific circumstances, said the company.

The new model is said to assure customers with the best price, and are presented with a fixed price for the first month and a guaranteed maximum price for each of the following three months, after running a quote.

Furthermore, the standard Flow policy includes a complete, uninsured driver and misfuelling cover and the policyholders are guaranteed of a hire car if their car is under repair, stolen or written off, for an extra £2 payment per month.

Smith added: “There’s no admin fees, no instalment charges and you don’t need an existing no claims discount to get the best price. Whatever drivers want to do, change the mileage, change the driver or even change the car, Flow means it can be done quickly and easily.”