The new voice service is expected to reduce the over 28,000 questions received by the company’s call centre employees monthly

Image: LV=GI rolls out voice skill for Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant products. (Credit: Pixabay/hamburgfinn)

LV= General Insurance (LV=GI), a UK-based insurance provider, has introduced voice skill for car insurance customers with Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant products.

The new service will enable customers to ask and get answered, a range of questions about their car insurance policy by asking their smart speaker to ‘Open LV’.

With the new services, LV= GI car insurance customers can ask questions about their policy using their home assistant products.

New voice skill will be able to answer over 500 policy-based questions initially

Said to be the first of its kind within the general insurance industry, the new voice skill will be able to answer over 500 policy-based questions initially. The questions have been collated from commonly asked questions on LiveChat and the call centre.

To make sure that the solution works as effectively as possible, LV= GI will also receive constant updates to help add or refine answers and will update the software whenever needed.

LV= GI sales and marketing director Jon Mansley said: “At LV= GI we’re always trying to make things easier for our customers, so with nearly 13 million smart speakers sold in the UK in 2019 we thought a voice app would be helpful.

“With the launch of this new voice skill, customers can now find out details of their policy in a matter of seconds, simply by asking their smart device.”

The new service has been rolled out to deliver policy information for customers who are less able to use a computer or telephone or check their documents.

The solution is also expected to help reduce over 28,000 questions on policy documents that are received by call centre employees every month, freeing up time for more in-depth call handling or claims, the company stated.

LV= GI worked with Rabbit and Pork to help build the solution’s functionality, which will go live on Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant devices.

Claimed to be the first voice skill for car insurance customers by a direct insurer, the company plans to add other products to the solution in due course of time.

Rabbit and Pork managing director John Campbell said: “We’re really excited to be working with LV= on this voice project to help make answering questions about insurance easier, quicker and more conversational. We are delighted to launch on both the Google Assistant and Alexa platforms at the same time, which allows us to reach a wider audience.

“It’s important that companies such as LV= have a presence on voice-enabled devices, as we are seeing them become part of our daily lives. We look forward to building on this first version with more content and features in the future.”