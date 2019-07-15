André Lussier, President of Lussier Dale Parizeau and Mr. Jean Samson, President of Samson Consulting Group and his partners, are pleased to announce the grouping of Samson Consulting Group and Lussier Dale Parizeau's activities.

Image: Lussier Dale Parizeau acquires Samson Consulting Group. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

“Following the acquisition of Trinome Conseils in August 2018 and Génius Financial Group recently, this transaction reaffirms our commitment to innovate and consolidate our actuarial consulting services offer, and thus become a major player in group insurance by uniting two companies that share the same values of excellence, rigour, professionalism and integrity,” said André Lussier. As a result of this merger, Lussier Dale Parizeau will have more than 800 employees, spread over 29 branches across Quebec while serving more than 160,000 clients. The firm will have a total of more than 620 million premiums, including 275 million in group insurance.

“By joining forces with Lussier Dale Parizeau, we are building an infrastructure that will meet a growing need among our clients to offer them improved services, especially in occupational health and safety, compensation and pay equity, and commercial insurance,” said Jean Samson.

With a multidisciplinary team (actuaries, lawyers, financial planners, specialized advisors and insurance brokers), Lussier Dale Parizeau reiterates its interest in providing sound advice and exceeding its clients’ expectations.

Samson Consulting Group is a leading actuarial consulting firm, offering employee benefits support services to medium and large companies, federations, trade unions and professional associations.

“Our mission is to foster an understanding of employee benefit plan issues through excellence in consulting services, quality expertise and effective communication. We are committed to remaining creative in order to meet the needs and challenges of our customers. We share our values and passions with our clients in order to contribute to the development of corporate health. The entire Samson Consulting Group team is pleased to join Lussier Dale Parizeau,” said Jean Samson.

Source: Company Press Release