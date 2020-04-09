L’Unique General Insurance is offering a rebate on automobile insurance premiums to all its clients who have a policy covering private passenger and commercial vehicles.

“Compliance with COVID-19 confinement measures is reducing traffic and the frequency of losses. L’Unique is therefore offering a rebate that reflects this reduction in risk,” announced Yves Gagnon, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of L’Unique General Insurance.

This measure applies to all clients, whether or not they reduced the distance they usually travel. L’Unique considers that those who continue to drive as much as previously are likely doing so because they are frontline workers playing a role in supporting the public.

“By giving the rebate to everyone instead of only those who are using their vehicle less, L’Unique is also allowing seniors, as well as essential workers, to benefit. We don’t think it would be fair if those who are saving lives or are working so that our society continues to function didn’t benefit from this rebate as well,” added Yves Gagnon.

This rebate, which is equal to 20% of the monthly auto premium, will apply as of April 1, 2020 and will cover the whole community confinement period currently being experienced. Clients don’t need to make a request; details on the rebate will be available in a few days on lunique.qc.ca. For more information, clients can contact their broker.

L’Unique is aware of the different realities facing its insureds and asks those for whom this amount is not needed to donate an equivalent amount to the Red Cross or to Opération Enfant Soleil.