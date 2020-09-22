The partnership between Lockton and Birwood Services Group will aim to provide solutions such as risk management benefits and human capital consulting

Lockton partners with Michigan-based insurance agency. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann.)

Lockton, a privately held insurance brokerage, has formed a strategic alliance with Birwood Services Group to serve multinational businesses underrepresented communities in the US.

Birwood Services Group is a Michigan-based certified minority business enterprise (MBE) insurance brokerage firm that solves business problems by developing risk management, benefits and human capital programmes.

Through the partnership, the insurance broker and Birwood aim to provide end-to-end solutions such as risk management, benefits and human capital consulting, business succession planning.

Birwood will leverage Lockton’s expertise, as needed across, disciplines such as actuarial service, compliance and claims management.

Lockton Michigan president Elaine Coffman said: “Birwood and Lockton share the same entrepreneurial spirit and passion for service, creating a perfect match.

“While we are not the first to partner with a diverse broker, I am confident our alliance is unrivalled in our industry.”

The alliance will help firms meet their business and corporate social responsibility goals

Furthermore, the partnership will support companies in realising their corporate social responsibility goals and supply chain diversity initiatives.

Birwood Services Group CEO Ken Hurtt said: “When clients work with us, they benefit from a minority-owned partner with the freedom to do what’s right for their business while also drawing on the global resources of Lockton to deliver results.

“In addition to our industry expertise, we are dedicated to helping connect other MBEs to new opportunities. We are thrilled to form this partnership and look forward to creating opportunity for years to come.”