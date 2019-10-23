Under the terms of this agreement, Lockton Companies now offers Vizient member organizations and facilities a portfolio of carrier direct, "open broker" coverage programs

Image: Lockton to provide insurance solutions to Vizient members. Photo: Courtesy of everydayplus/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Lockton Companies announces it has signed a contract with Vizient Insurance Services, a subsidiary of Vizient, to offer property and casualty (P&C) insurance products and related insurance services for Vizient members. Vizient is the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country. The new contract became effective July 1.

Under the terms of this agreement, Lockton Companies now offers Vizient member organizations and facilities a portfolio of carrier direct, “open broker” coverage programs. This includes hospital professional liability, cyber liability, executive liability, independent physician medical malpractice, worker’s compensation, auto and active shooter and child abduction, which are common insurance lines for health care organizations.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Lockton Companies’ national health care expertise focused on developing programs that bring coverage enhancements that close gaps and deliver strong value for our members’ risk management teams,” said Mark Stenmark, senior director, insurance services at Vizient.

Lockton Companies will work with carrier partners to provide participating Vizient members with value-added education, services and tools to help them better manage risk and potential losses.

“The health care space continues to evolve rapidly, placing a premium on the development of new products and services,” said Vincent Gaffigan, director of strategic consulting at Lockton. “Lockton’s leadership in the industry provides us with the ability to help Vizient offer impactful P&C programs for its members.”

Source: Company Press Release